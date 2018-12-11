Attempted murder of Moffat County deputy, additional charges force competency evaluation for Geoffrey Duzik

CRAIG — A judge has ordered Geoffrey Duzik to undergo a competency evaluation prior to a review hearing on multiple charges across two cases, including a charge of attempted murder of a Moffat County Sheriff's Office detention deputy.

A competency evaluation was previously scheduled at Moffat County Jail on Monday, Dec. 18 for a separate case, in which Duzik is charged with first-degree burglary (forced entry) of a residence, first-degree assault of a non-family member with a weapon, intimidating a witness or victim, criminal mischief, and criminal attempt.

District Attorney Brett Barkey requested the Dec. 18 evaluation also evaluate Duzik’s competency in the case in which he is facing seven felony charges, including one count of criminal attempted first-degree murder (a Class 2 felony); one count of second-degree attempted murder (a Class 3 felony); two counts of first-degree assault (a Class 3 felony); two counts of second-degree assault (a Class 4 felony); and disarming a peace officer (a Class 5 felony).

The most serious of the charges, the Class 2 felony, carries a potential penalty of eight to 24 years in prison — and as many as 48 years — depending on the court's findings.

All charges stem from a Nov. 10 incident in which Duzik is alleged to have assaulted the deputy.

Colorado law states it is unfair to take a person to trial who is deemed to have a “mental disability or developmental disability” that would deprive him or her of the ability to consult with lawyers, assist in the defense, or understand the criminal process. This is different from a plea of insanity — which is considered to be a mental disease or defect — under state law.

If, based professional evaluation, Duzik is determined to be incompetent to face trial, the court will need to determine a suitable disposition, which could include treatment or medication designed to restore Duzik’s competency.

The motion for competency evaluation made by Moffat County District Court Judge Sandra Gardner is sealed, preventing disclosure of the factors promoting the evaluation.

Duzik appeared in district court via video conference from the Moffat County Jail courtroom, where he will remain in custody.

A review hearing is now scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 15 to allow time for the evaluation to be performed.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.