AT&T adds new cell tower in Moffat County

AT&T announced it has added a new cell tower to its 4G LTE network near the town of Lay, east of Craig, to help give customers faster, more reliable wireless service. The new site will enhance service along a significant portion of Highway 40.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” stated a Tuesday news release from the telecommunications company. “This helps Colorado residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play.”

“We’re always looking for new opportunities to enhance coverage for our customers,” said Roberta Robinette, president, AT&T-Colorado. “This new site in Moffat County is another example of how AT&T is investing in local communities to help keep customers connected when and where they need it most.”

AT&T invested nearly $650 million in Colorado wireless networks during from 2016 to 2018 to boost “reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses,” the release said.

“We’ve also improved critical services that support Public Safety and first responders using the FirstNet communications platform,” the release said. “By building out our 4G LTE network, we are laying the foundation for 5G, the next advance in network technologies. We’re boosting network speeds and capacity, as we continue to expand the availability and capacity of our network using the latest technology.”