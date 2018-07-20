Athletes get mighty at Moffat County volleyball camp

Young athletes were setting up for success down the road this week.

The Moffat County High School volleyball program hosted the Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp for players in grades three through eight Monday through Wednesday in the MCHS gym.

New MCHS head coach Jessica Profumo and about 20 of her players instructed 22 girls in the fundamentals of the sport.

Passing, net play and other elements are crucial components of the game, though one trait above any other is one she hoped to instill.

“In general, I think it’s about learning control and gaining the keys for them to focus on when they don’t have a coach around,” she said. “I try to encourage them to learn how they can check themselves. That’s how they can improve the fastest.”

Profumo, who previously coached at Craig Middle School, also had members of CMS volleyball working with players.

“I think it helps them understand how their talent as knowledgeable coaches will help build a cohesive volleyball program overall,” she said.

MCHS volleyball is currently hosting open gym sessions during the week from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday with official practices beginning in early August.