ATF offers reward in Rangely gun store burglary

The Denver Field Division of The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is asking the public for help in tracking down stolen firearms.

The ATF, in conjunction with the Rangely Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), announced on Thursday, Dec. 5, a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the burglary of Rangely True Value, a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL).



The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward, which will be matched by NSSF for a potential total award of up to $10,000.

On September 30th, 2019 at approximately 11 p.m., one suspect broke into the store through a rear entry door, stealing 28 firearms. The suspect and possible additional suspects returned to the store, one at a time, two additional times during the early morning of October 1, 2019.

It is also believed that the suspect(s) returned and broke into the store again during the early morning hours of November 4th, 2019. No firearms were stolen on the November 4th break-in.

ATF is investigating this case jointly with both the Rangely Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Anyone with information should call ATF’s Tip Line at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or the Rangley Police Department at (970)675-8466. Callers to the ATF tip lines can remain anonymous. Individuals can also submit a tip through ATF’s new “reportit” app http://www.reportit.com which can be accessed at Google Play and the Apple App Store as well.

All tips to the app are confidential and can be anonymous.