At Loudy-Simpson Park, spring has sprung

As temperatures gradually tick up, ice melts, birds return, and the sun gently warms the earth

The last bits of unmelted ice float on top of the pond at Loudy-Simpson Park Thursday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A robin hunts for worms in the soggy outfield of the baseball field at Loudy-Simpson Park Thursday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A contrail is left across lightly clouded skies as birds return to the trees at Loudy-Simpson Park Thursday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

