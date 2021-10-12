 At long last: The old hospital comes down | CraigDailyPress.com
At long last: The old hospital comes down

Heavy machinery tears down the old Memorial Regional Hospital building on Russell Street Tuesday morning, a long-awaited demolition that stalled after the building was found to have asbestos in it, requiring abatement. FCI Constructors out of Grand Junction is the general contractor on the project, while Kuersten Construction from Rifle is subcontracting the heavy machinery demolition.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
News
