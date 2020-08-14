At 73,381 acres and growing, the Pine Gulch Fire is one of Colorado’s largest wildfires ever

A hotshot crew watches the Pine Gulch Fire burn.

Courtesy Photo / Wyoming Hotshots

The Pine Gulch Fire, which was 69,135 acres as of Thursday at 9:30 p.m., is now 73,381 acres, according to fire officials.

Overnight mapping measured the fire, which started burning after a lightning strike on July 31, at 69,135 acres as of Thursday at 9:30 p.m., according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. It remains 7% contained.

Almost 750 fire personnel are on the ground and in the air fighting the blaze as it burns about 18 miles north of Grand Junction.

The fire continued moving northeast Wednesday and reached the Roan Creek drainage during the evening. As of Thursday morning, the fire lines along County Road 204 had held the blaze from moving forward, according to the incident management team.

On Friday, Rocky Mountain Area Type 1 Incident Management will take over command of the incident.

The weather has played a major role in the fire’s spread. Hot, dry and windy conditions have forced three days of Red Flag Warnings with temperatures soaring into the 90s and winds hovering in the teens, with gusts up to 27 mph.