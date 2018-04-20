Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado to discuss broadband at Craig meeting

CRAIG — The Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado will discuss rural broadband, development and more at its during a meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The AGNC meets in a different Northwest Colorado community each month.

Other items on the agenda include the following.

• The board will also hear updates about the Area Agency on Aging and the Dinosaur Welcome Center.

• The board will hear updates about the organization's finances, Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and federal delegation.

• The board will consider a joint resolution regarding redistricting.