Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado to discuss broadband at Craig meeting
April 20, 2018
CRAIG — The Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado will discuss rural broadband, development and more at its during a meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Colorado Northwestern Community College.
The AGNC meets in a different Northwest Colorado community each month.
Other items on the agenda include the following.
• The board will also hear updates about the Area Agency on Aging and the Dinosaur Welcome Center.
• The board will hear updates about the organization's finances, Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and federal delegation.
• The board will consider a joint resolution regarding redistricting.