Assemble family fun with free showing of ‘The Lego Movie 2’

A free screening of "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" by Craig Parks and Recreation takes place Thursday, July 18 at Breeze Street Park.

Get out of the house for the evening with a free outdoor movie screening.

Craig Parks and Recreation will host Movie in the Park Thursday, July 18 at Breeze Street Park with a showing of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

The animated film is a sequel to “The Lego Movie” about the exploits of characters made from the titular toy bricks.

All ages are welcome for the screening, which begins at dusk, roughly around 8:30 or 9 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to bring their own chairs and snacks.

For more information, call 970-826-2004.