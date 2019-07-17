Assemble family fun with free showing of ‘The Lego Movie 2’
Craig Press Staff
Get out of the house for the evening with a free outdoor movie screening.
Craig Parks and Recreation will host Movie in the Park Thursday, July 18 at Breeze Street Park with a showing of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”
The animated film is a sequel to “The Lego Movie” about the exploits of characters made from the titular toy bricks.
All ages are welcome for the screening, which begins at dusk, roughly around 8:30 or 9 p.m.
Parents are encouraged to bring their own chairs and snacks.
For more information, call 970-826-2004.
