Assault with weapon over holiday: On the Record for July 5

Craig Police Department

Thursday, July 5

1:16 a.m. At The Popular Bar, officers responded to an assault with a weapon. Craig Press will have more on this incident as details become available.

2:26 a.m. On the 1700 block of Seventh Street, a caller reported a suspicious person in the area.

3:13 p.m. On the 500 block of Victory Way, police responded to a report of theft.

7:09 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police responded to an assault.

7:13 p.m. At the 700 block of Green St., a caller reported a suspicious person in the area.

10:14 p.m. On the 500 block of Finley Lane, police responded to a traffic stop.

11:30 p.m. On the 1100 block of Victory Way, a warrant was issued.