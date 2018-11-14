Assault on deputy in Moffat County jail results in arrest for attempted murder

CRAIG — A Craig man is facing first-degree attempted murder charges after he allegedly assaulted a deputy while in the Moffat County Jail.

According to a joint news release issued by the Craig Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for the 14th Judicial District, Geoffrey Duzik, of Craig, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 11, on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder following an attack on a Moffat County Sheriff's Deputy in the jail Saturday, Nov. 10.

No information was provided about the condition of the deputy.

Duzik was in jail for parole violations. He remains in custody in lieu of a $100,000 bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The incident is under investigation by the Craig Police Department and the District Attorney's Office.

“All charges are merely accusations of guilt, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” according to the news release.