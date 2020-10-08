Asbestos abatement underway at old hospital, demolition to follow in the next few months

Crews are hard at work this week with asbestos abatement inside the old Memorial Regional Hospital located at 785 Russell Street.

Memorial Regional Health will be on the hook for roughly $1.7 million in asbestos abatement and demolition costs, according to CEO Andy Daniels.

When searching for a bid on the project, MRH sent out roughly 15 packets to potential construction companies, but just two bids came back. FCI Construction out of Grand Junction was awarded the bid at $1.7 million and started on the asbestos abatement this week.

Roughly half of that $1.7 million will be put towards asbestos abatement in the old hospital, which was originally built in 1949.

According to Daniels, once the asbestos abatement is completed in roughly 6-8 weeks, full demolition of the building will begin, which includes the removal of the foundation, which dates back to 1949.

MRH is weighing its options on what to do with the land once demolition is complete.

Prior to the start of asbestos abatement, local non-profits and government agencies were allowed to go through the old hospital building and take any supplies that were deemed reuseable, such as old sinks, cabinets, doors, carpet tiles and more.

MRH also previously allowed local law enforcement to practice an active shooter drill involving a mock mass casualty situation inside the building last November.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com