ARToberfest showcases creativity, promotes art’s role in economic development

CRAIG – The inaugural ARToberfest art exhibition will run 4 p.m. Friday, Oct 5 and Saturday, Oct 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 80 E. Fourth Street next to design and screen printing business Chaos Ink.

Northwest Colorado Arts Council Chairman Solomon Herrera said people can expect a diverse group of artists with a wide ranging amount of artworks from painting to music. All of the pieces showcased are made by local artists with the goal of raising awareness on the merits of art on the local economy.

Local artists will be there to discuss their artwork along with live music, Herrera said. Light appetizers will be served as well.

“Art can help revitalize the community,” Herrera said. “We (the art council) are working to make a positive economic impact in Moffat County and the arts should be invested in it.”

The arts council is working to build leadership and energy within the local art community, Herrera said. The organization’s mission is to create an avenue for freedom of expression and provide a way to develop the arts and humanities in the community.

The art council is currently working to document all public art in Moffat County, Herrera added. They are developing a public arts program that will be initiated sometime next year.

The council also plans to host more art-based events, advocating for more art education, and promoting creative thought and problem-solving processes that will produce a positive impact for the community.

For more information, visit Northwest Colorado Arts Council’s Facebook page.