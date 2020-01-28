Artists, bakers, musicians needed for Art Walk, Taste of Chocolate Feb. 8

Rena Olsen chuckles as she offers up a plate of coffee caramel turtles as part of Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate.

Andy Bockelman

Downtown Business Association’s Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in downtown Craig.

The yearly event features works by multiple local artists in downtown businesses, as well as featuring live music and different chocolate confections at multiple stops.

Art Walk is free to attend, while Taste of Chocolate tickets are $20 and are available at KS Kreations, Downtown Books & Kitchen a la More.

Organizers are still seeking artists, musicians and chocolatiers.

If you are interested in being a featured artist or chocolatier contact Kandee Dilldine at KS Kreations at 970-824-2151.

If you are interested in being a featured musician, contact Tammy Villard at Moffat Mercantile at 970-824-2030.