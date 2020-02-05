Art Walk, Taste of Chocolate set to bring residents out of winter hibernation

Cindy Morris, left and Karen Chaney walk out of Giving Tree during the 2019 Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate.

Clay Thorp/staff

The snow may be falling in near-record amounts over the last month or so in Moffat County, and temperatures may be in the negatives, but that hasn’t stopped residents from scooping up tickets to the 25th annual Art Walk and 14th annual Taste of Chocolate from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Craig.

Put on by Downtown Business Association, the dual event hopes to get people out of their winter slumber and into downtown businesses for some fun in the long, harrowing days of winter in February.

“It’s a fun, community event in the middle of February to get people out in the community,” Karen Brown of the Community Budget Center said.

“The main drive behind it is to get folks out of the house and into the community,” Moffat Mercantile co-owner Tammy Villard said. “We’re how many months into winter? It’s crummy and cold, so this gets people out and it’s a good time.”

This year, the event made 150 tickets available, increasing the numbers from last year.

The yearly event features works by multiple local artists in downtown businesses, as well as featuring live music and different chocolatiers at multiple stops.

Art Walk is free to attend, while Taste of Chocolate tickets are $20 and are available at KS Kreations, Downtown Books & Kitchen a la More.

This year, 17 businesses — including Connections 4 Kids’s Cherish the Little Things art show at Center of Craig — are hosting either chocolatiers, artists, musicians, or any combination of the three. Sixteen artists are scheduled to display their art work, while 12 chocolatiers, and four music groups are participating.

At the same time, Museum of Northwest Colorado is hosting its Soup Bowl Supper to raise funds and will feature music by Cedar Mountain Strings and Yampa Valley Brass.

The walk and taste allows local artists, chocolatiers, and musicians to put their product in front of community members, while also driving business to downtown market.

“It brings people downtown and a lot of times, especially the locals, they can see what the businesses have in them, take a look at the displays, and when you’re in there you might see something to buy that you need or want,” Brown said.

Those that buy tickets for Taste of Chocolate get to cast one vote per ticket to decide the winner. Winners then split the proceeds from the event.

“For us, it was $35 to participate, if we get half the people who bought tickets to come through our doors and spend just $10, we’re looking at a substantial boost in business for the day,” Villard said. “It’s a great opportunity for businesses downtown to get involved and sell their product while helping others out.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com