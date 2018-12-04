Arraignment postponed after plea deal offered to man facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in Craig

CRAIG — A man facing several felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, made a brief, in-person appearance Tuesday, Dec. 4 in the 14th Judicial District court serving Moffat County.

Jonathan Alexzander Waugh was arrested in June on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after his aunt — Susan Reeves, also of Craig — accused her nephew of attempting to kill her.

According to the arrest affidavit, Waugh was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree assault, felony criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, and attempted a first-degree assault.

All the charges are felonies.

A plea offer has been made by the District Attorney’s office, the details of which have not been released.

Waugh is being represented by Public Defender Kate Bush, who requested the court delay the full arraignment to allow her client to consider the offer.

The case has been pending since June, prompting Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Tjosvold to request District Court Judge Shelley Hill set a new arraignment date, for the plea hearing, at her earliest convenience. She determined that to be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7.

Waugh allegedly assaulted his aunt, leaving her unconscious in a burning home June 21.

He was suspected of starting a fire in the mobile home they shared before fleeing the scene, resulting in a manhunt that lasted about five hours. He was arrested after allegedly causing damage to the garage of another Craig man’s home.

Tuesday’s appearance marked Waugh’s first in the courtroom. During previous proceedings, he appeared via video from the Moffat County jail. He and another defendant were escorted to the courtroom in restraints by a Moffat County Sheriff’s deputy. Following his court appearance, he was escorted back to the jail at the Moffat County Public Safety Center, where he will remain until his next appearance in January.

