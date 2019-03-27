April’s Coffee & a Newspaper meeting to feature Moffat County commissioners

Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell and Editor Jim Patterson invite the community to join them for Coffee & a Newspaper, set for 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the east Kum & Go, 700 E. Victory Way.

Special guests will be the Moffat County commissioners, and the discussion will center around the government agency’s accomplishments during 2018, as well as plans for 2019.

Commissioners will also discuss bills of local interest under consideration in the Colorado State Legislature.

Everyone is welcome, and coffee and pastries will be served.

For more information, contact 970-875-1788.