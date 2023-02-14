Appointments available for free tax preparation assistance

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will provide Routt and Moffat county residents free tax preparation assistance by appointment on Mondays and Saturdays from Feb. 25 through April 15 at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs.

Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and certified by the Internal Revenue Service. A news release states the volunteers offer free tax return preparation to anyone who needs it, regardless of age or income, as long as the preparation stays within the scope of tax law and policies set by the IRS and AARP Foundation.

For more information, call 970-425-3855, email 61052703@aarpfoundation, or go to yvcf.org/taxaide .