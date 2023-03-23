Appointments available for free tax preparation assistance in Craig

The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide volunteers will be in Craig from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at 775 Yampa Ave. to provide free in-person tax preparation assistance.

To make an appointment, call the Senior Social Center at 970-326-3188 or Tax Aide at 970-425-3855.

Colorado has two new tax credits available including a senior housing income tax credit for qualified seniors who are unable to take advantage of the Senior Property Tax Exemption and an income tax credit for eligible early childhood educators.

Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS. The volunteers offer free tax return preparation to anyone who needs it, regardless of age or income, as long as the preparation stays within the scope of tax law and policies set by the IRS and AARP Foundation.

For more information, visit YVCF.org/taxaide or email 61052703@aarpfoundation for more information.