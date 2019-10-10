Apply for Moffat County Local Marketing District funding

The first round for Moffat County’s Local Marketing District event funding for 2020 is coming up on Oct. 31.

“We would like to invite all organizations, events, volunteers who are going to be requesting funding in this round or the round that ends March 31, 2020 to come and learn about filling out the application,” according to an LMD news release.

Deadlines and requirements will be available, and Randy Looper and Tammie Thompson-Booker will work through the application in an informal process with all interested parties during a meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Interested parties do not need to RSVP, only show up with questions.