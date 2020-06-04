Applications open June 5 for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s new secondary big game draw

Hunters will have the option to apply to draw a license in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s new secondary big game draw starting Friday, June 5.

The new secondary draw replaces the old leftover draw, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The secondary draw opens after the results of the annual primary big game draw have been posted.

New in 2020, the secondary draw is open to everyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. Most elk, deer, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued through the primary draw will now be made available in the secondary draw.

So what’s different?

The new secondary draw means increased opportunity. The old leftover draw was only available to customers who participated in the primary draw, did not draw, and only offered deer and elk licenses. The new secondary draw offers two more species: bear and pronghorn licenses, in addition to deer and elk licenses, and is open to all customers whether they applied in the primary draw or not.

The new process provides a preference for youth hunters. Youth hunters have 100 percent preference in the secondary draw. The secondary draw processes all youth application choices prior to processing adult choices. A hunt could be completely drawn by youth before the adult application stage of the draw.

What to know before you apply

Application fee: You’ll still be charged a fee for applying, whether or not you draw a license. The $7 resident and $9 nonresident application fees apply per species for the secondary draw as well as the primary draw.

No primary draw? No problem. You can apply for the secondary big game draw without having applied for the primary big game draw.

A qualifying license is required. Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase or have purchased one of the following:

Qualifying license valid for Colorado residents only include:

No preference points. You don’t use any preference points if you draw a license in the secondary draw. You also cannot apply for a preference point in the secondary draw.

No group hunts. You cannot apply as a group in the secondary draw.

When can hunters apply?

Secondary draw applications will be accepted beginning at 8 p.m., June 5 – July 7, 8 p.m.

A list of hunt codes eligible for the secondary draw will be posted online on June 5.

Any licenses remaining after the secondary draw as well as those which are eligible for public reissue (except for Ranching for Wildlife licenses) will be placed on the leftover list and available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. MST on August 4.

Applications for both the primary and secondary draws are only available online or by phone.

