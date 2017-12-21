Applications for ‘Getting Ahead’ class close Dec. 29 – Education Briefs

Moffat County United Way is accepting applications for its next "Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin'-By World" program through Dec. 29. The class is meant to help individuals and families develop stability. Participants earn $20 per session, and free childcare and a wholesome dinner are provided.



To learn more and apply, call Kristen Olson at 970-824-6222, or visit unitedwaymoffat.org/contact or facebook.com/unitedwaymoffat.

Local students on winter break, return to class Jan. 9



Students and staff of the Moffat School District are on winter break from through Jan 5. High school and middle school classes will resume Jan. 8. Staff will hold an elementary school workday on Jan. 8, and elementary school students will not attend school that day. Classes will resume for all students Jan. 9.

Winter break for Colorado Northwestern Community College students began Dec. 18 and the college will be closed through Jan. 1. Classes resume Jan. 5.

Winter reading program offered January through March



Moffat County Library is offering a winter reading program beginning in January with new family storytimes, a youth winter book club and new themes for preschool storytimes. Family Storytime, featuring stories and activities for the whole family, is slated for 3:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month.

The Winter Book Club, for readers age 10 and older, will meet at at 11 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Readers will read a book before the club, then share thoughts about the book and participate in an activity.



Moffat County Library announces preschool storytimes



Storytimes at the Moffat County Library in Craig are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Thursdays in the library’schildren’s room, 570 Green Street. Librarians ask parents to arrive early, as entering the children's room late causes distractions.

Recommended Stories For You

Dates and themes are as follows.

• Dec. 28 — New Stories for the New Year

• Jan. 4 — Nursery Rhymes

• Jan. 11 — Mittens

• Jan. 18 — Once Upon a Time: Fairy Tales

• Jan. 25 — Let's Build a Snowman

Dreaming and Drawing offered at Boys & Girls Club



Every day at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado, children have the opportunity to express their inner artist in the art room. Children are empowered to choose a guided art project or create something of their own design. Learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs this holiday season and how to support children age 6 to 14 to have a space to be creative every day after school and on school days off. Visit bgcnwc.org or by calling 970-826-0411.



Parenting the Love and Logic Way class registration open

The class offers simple and practical techniques to help parents raise responsible children, have more fun in their role and easily and immediately change their children's behavior. The class, for parents and educators of all ages, meets from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 30 to March 13 at The Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

The class is free, and free child care will be provided.

For more information or to register by Jan. 16, call Charity Reiser at 970-824-8282, ext. 2043, or email charity.reiser@state.co.us.

Substitute teachers for Moffat County receive pay increase

The Moffat County School District has revamped its program for substitute teachers, resulting in a pay increase.

"Daily rates will be going up. We even have incentive pay for those who substitute often," said Human Resource Specialist Linda Foulk.

Last year substitute teachers were paid $80 per day and $10 per hour for classified staff for their services.



The new daily rates are as follows.

• $90 per day for certified staff with 1-year authorization

• $100 per day for certified staff with 3-year authorization

• $110 per day for certified staff with 5-year authorization

• $120 per day for retired Moffat County School District certified staff

• $11.25 per hour for classified staff



Bonuses will also be offered.

A $400 bonus will be paid in January for substitutes who have served more than 40 days during the first semester, and a $500 bonus will be paid in June for substitutes who have served more than 50 days during the second semester.

Moffat County educators offered free trees, lesson plans

Dominion Energy's Project Plant It! teaches children about trees and the environment.

Moffat County educators are encouraged to sign up to receive up to 25 free tree seedlings, which will be shipped in time for Arbor Day.

Project Plant It! began in 2007. This year, a new lesson plan about conservation of natural resources has been added to 11 existing lesson plans that support third-grade learning standards for math, science, language arts and social studies. All lesson plans can be downloaded at no charge from projectplantit.com and can be adapted easily to all grade levels, preschool through college.



The program is available for children of all ages and grade levels, including those in schools, scout troops, civic and church groups, environmental clubs, homeschools, preschool centers and other entities that work with youth. Educators can also register to receive up to 25 free redbud tree seedlings.



Online enrollment is open across regions served by Dominion Energy, including Moffat County. Supplies of seedlings are limited.



Educators and group leaders can register by visiting projectplantit.com and clicking on "Request your free seedlings.”

'Check-Out Colorado State Parks' program expanded



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the “Check-Out Colorado State Parks” program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to check out, along with an activity backpack.



The park pass is good for entrance into all 42 state parks, and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and may be renewed according to the participating library’s renewal policy.



Users are encouraged to post pictures to Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #CheckOutColorado.

