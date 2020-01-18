Another week, another state time for Moffat County swimmers

Moffat County High School's Kelsey McDiffett swims the 100 butterfly at the 2018 Glenwood Springs Demon Meet.

Andy Bockelman

With both successes and struggles alike at their latest event, Moffat County High School swimming keeps making progress week after week.

Another 3A state-qualifying time was in store for Bulldog athletes during Saturday’s Glenwood Springs Demon Winter Invitational. Kelsey McDiffett placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley at a season-best 2:35.36, shaving off more than one second to secure a slot at state.

McDiffett also anchored the 200 freestyle relay team, as she, Jeni Kincher, Ellina Jones and Alexa Neton took fifth among competitors with another season best, 1:56.63 as they seek to get below 1:56.

“We’re really going to try and hit that in the next week,” Jones said.

The varsity group’s quest to reach state in the 200 medley hit a snag Saturday as they suffered a disqualification in their other relay, though other solo races went better as the team as a whole placed sixth.

Already set for state in the 100 breastroke, McDiffett took sixth at Glenwood, while Neton was seventh in the 200 free and ninth in the 100 free.

Jones earned 11th in 100 free and 12th in the 100 backstroke, while Kincher set a new season best of 30.65 in the 50 free among a competitive field, as well as taking 12th in the 100 free.

At 12th in the 100 butterfly, Anna Cooper saw big strides in the 200 free, taking more than three seconds off for 15th.

Bulldogs took on the 400 free relay for the first time since December, with Cooper, Mackenzie Anderson, Allison Jacobson and Sarah Johnson 10th at 5:34.2, the same set taking 13th in the 200 medley relay.

Johnson also outdid herself at nearly a second faster in the 50 free for 17th, her same placement in the breaststroke. Eliana Mack and Cristiann Reyes each also brought down their times in the 50 for 22nd and 32nd, respectively, with Mack also seeing a new best in the 100 back for 18th.

“It’s really encouraging to see all the girls improving every week, whether they’re on the A relay or not. All the new girls are really picking things up and working hard,” Jones said.

MCHS girls will next swim at Gunnison Jan. 24 and Delta the next day.