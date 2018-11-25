Another single vehicle rollover crash in Moffat County has first responders reminding drivers to slow down

CRAIG — First responders were called to the scene of another Thanksgiving holiday weekend rollover at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25.

The driver of a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on Moffat County Road 31, rolling on its side and landing on the west side of the road, said Colorado State Patrol Tropper Chad Rizzuto.

Neither the driver and nor the single passenger in the vehicle was injured in the rollover crash.

Rizzuto said that he was beginning his investigation. Besides the slick conditions on the road, he wasn’t sure if any other factors contributed to the crash.

First responders have attended multiple rollovers crashes on roads.

“As winter is hitting slow down,” Rizzuto said. “Speed is often a factor… slowing down can help.”

In addition to the Colorado State Patrol, Craig Fire Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Service were among the agencies that responded to the crash.