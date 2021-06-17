Another COVID-19 patient dies at MRH Thursday morning

A COVID-19-positive patient died at Memorial Regional Hospital Thursday morning, the second in just over a week after nearly six months without a COVID-positive death in the county.

“While our current levels of COVID-19 admissions are discharges are certainly manageable, we are concerned again about our ability to transfer patients from MRH to higher levels of care,” wrote MRH CEO Andy Daniels in a release.

Daniels added that a COVID-19 variant has arrived, as well.

“We have been notified that the ‘Delta Variant of COVID-19’ is not testing positive in over 70% of the cases being admitted in Mesa County,” Daniels said. “Both SCL Health/St. Mary’s and Community Hospital are ‘full’ and not accepting transfers from rural Colorado.”

Daniels said it was concerning to see the variant so close to home.

“Whie we are maintaining normal operations in Moffat County, we are concerned that the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is overwhelming the healthcare delivery system, stopping transfers for other critical cases from rural locations like Craig,” Daniels said. “Moffat County tends to run behind other parts of the state when it comes to an uptick in cases, so we are watching this trend in other counties carefully.”

Moffat County has 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 since last Friday, the release states. A man died with the virus June 9, the first such death since early January.

“MRH understands that we are all tired of dealing with COVID-19 and that there are lots of fun events in town throughout the weekend,” Daniels said. “However, we strongly encourage you to use caution — especially if you are not vaccinated.”

Memorial Regional Health is providing both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at no cost and irrespective of insurance. To set up an appointment, call 970-826-2400.