Annual Shop with a Cop event brings a dozen kids to Walmart with officers and cash

Santa Claus and officers of Mofffat County Sheriff's Office, Craig Police, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and members of Classic Air Medical pose for a photo with some of the children who participated in the Shop with a Cop program at Walmart Saturday.

Courtesy photo

Santa arrived by helicopter Saturday.

Twelve local children greeted the jolly old elf as he climbed out of the Classic Air Medical chopper at the Walmart parking lot in Craig to visit with them and others as part of local law enforcement’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

Led by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, the children were each given $150 to spend at Walmart, accompanied by an officer from MCSO, Craig Police, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks & Wildlife, as well as folks from Classic Air Medical.

“Santa was resting Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer for Christmas Eve,” said sheriff KC Hume. “He arrived at Walmart in his red helicopter … Walmart was once again a gracious host, providing support during the event, wrapping gifts, along with hot cocoa and donuts.”

Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume, left, and Santa Claus pose for a photo at Walmart in Craig Saturday, where the annual Shop with a Cop program was held.

Santa Claus heads to his red helicopter, piloted by Classic Air Medical, after the annual Shop with a Cop program at Craig's Walmart Saturday.

