Annual Shop with a Cop event brings a dozen kids to Walmart with officers and cash
Santa arrived by helicopter Saturday.
Twelve local children greeted the jolly old elf as he climbed out of the Classic Air Medical chopper at the Walmart parking lot in Craig to visit with them and others as part of local law enforcement’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program.
Led by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, the children were each given $150 to spend at Walmart, accompanied by an officer from MCSO, Craig Police, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks & Wildlife, as well as folks from Classic Air Medical.
“Santa was resting Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer for Christmas Eve,” said sheriff KC Hume. “He arrived at Walmart in his red helicopter … Walmart was once again a gracious host, providing support during the event, wrapping gifts, along with hot cocoa and donuts.”
