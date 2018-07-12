Annual public hearing on using aircraft and motorized vehicles for wild horse management set in Craig

CRAIG — The Bureau of Land Management is conducting its annual public hearing to discuss the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft in the monitoring and management of wild horses on public lands. The hearing is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 20 at the BLM Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson St.

A public hearing is required before helicopters or motorized vehicles can be used in wild horse management to comply with Section 404 of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act. BLM Colorado typically varies the location of its hearings each year.

The BLM plans to use a helicopter, fixed wing aircraft and other motorized vehicles to estimate population numbers and obtain seasonal distribution information for wild horse herds throughout Colorado.

The hearing will also consider the use of motorized vehicles to transport gathered wild horses and conduct field monitoring activities.