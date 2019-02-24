Annual first Greater Sandhill Crane spring sighting contest is underway in Yampa Valley

The return migration of the Greater Sandhill Cranes to the Yampa Valley has begun. Cranes are leaving their wintering homes in New Mexico and Arizona and heading north.

“We can expect the first arrivals here in the Yampa Valley sometime during the first or second week of March,” stated Nancy Merrill, Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition president in a news release.

CCCC — presenter of the annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival that will be held Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 — is once again sponsoring the “First-Crane-Sighting-of-the-Season” contest.

To participate:

Document your sighting of the first Greater Sandhill Crane spotted in your area of the Yampa Valley by emailing your photo or video to ColoradoCranes@gmail.com. Be sure to include the date, time, and location of your sighting, as well as your name and mailing address.

A prize will be awarded to each individual with the photo or video of the earliest sighting in West Routt, North Routt, South Routt, Steamboat Springs, Craig, and West Moffat. A grand prize will be given for the overall earliest sighting in the entire Yampa Valley.

Winners will be notified at the end of March with winning photos and videos to be posted at coloradocranes.org.