Annual children’s art show this weekend in Craig

People browse some of the pieces submitted by local students for the 10th annual Cherish the Little Things art show, sponsored by Connection 4 Kids, in 2022. This year's art show will continue through Saturday.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

The Parent Education Center and Connection 4 Kids is hosting their annual art show fundraiser this weekend.

The show features more than 400 pieces of art created by children across Craig from young ages to high school. Hours for the show are from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The show is being hosted at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

In addition to enjoying a wide array of various art pieces, people will also have the ability to vote on the top 20 submissions with monetary donations, and the winning artists will be awarded prizes.

There is also a silent auction available with items such as tools, gift baskets, a laptop computer, golf package, children’s toys, art supplies and much more.

The show opened to the public Thursday, April 6, after a reception for the artists on Wednesday, April 5.

All funding raised through the effort supports the Parent Education Center and Connections 4 Kids .