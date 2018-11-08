Ann Anderson: Humane Society grateful for support

The Humane Society of Moffat County would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who contributed to our bowling Fundraiser on Sept. 22. We would like to give special thanks to Bank of Colorado and Thunders Rolls Bowling Center.

Thanks also to Don and Tina Williams, for your contribution to run the "thank you" ad that ran in the Craig Press listing all our supporters.

Our thanks also go to Kelly Hepworth and staff at Bear Creek Animal Hospital for your support!

It was a great success which included lots of prizes and great good. Thanks to our community for your support!

Ann Anderson

Humane Society of Moffat County