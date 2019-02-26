Ann Anderson: Humane Society grateful for community support

The members of the Humane Society of Moffat County would like to express their gratitude toward all those individuals and businesses who have been so supportive to our organization in 2018.

We had a great turn out for our annual bowling fundraiser in September, and it was nice visiting with the public during the November craft fair and a few other events earlier in the year. We continue to work on grants to help our local shelter and the community. We have some exciting things we are working on, so stay tuned.

We could not do what we do if it wasn't for you!

Ann Anderson

Humane Society of Moffat County