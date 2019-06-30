Andrea Camp works toward city’s potential as Best Council Member

Andrea Camp has served on Craig City Council since 2017.

Courtesy Photo

Councilwoman Andrea Camp has a service-oriented outlook on life in Craig.

“I definitely appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Craig,” Camp said.

Given the news she was voted best councilperson by voters, Camp said she was honored to be chosen out of six other dedicated public servants.

“Out of seven people, we’re great in different ways, so it was great to be chosen,” she said.

Since being elected to the local government body in 2017, Camp said she believes things are starting to look up for the city of Craig.

Council’s new business grant program has taken off as local small businesses took advantage of the program and invested thousands in their buildings with the city’s help.

Best of Moffat County 2019 Best of Moffat County 2019

Camp currently is a broker for Country Living Realty and has worked in a variety of business roles in recent years, including being a previous co-owner of a Best of Moffat County-winning company, Great Divide Cleaning Service.

She said there are also plans to start streaming their meetings on the internet for those who can’t attend.

“We are working toward getting things live-streamed at our meetings,” Camp said. “Making sure that we’re getting that information to the public is certainly our responsibility.”

But Camp also wants citizens to be involved.

“I think it’s so important to be informed about the issues,” she said.

Camp sees Craig’s glass as half-full.

“It’s hard not to get caught up in the negative because there are so many outside forces impacting our community,” Camp said. “If we really just stop and look around, we can realize how much good there is in this community.”