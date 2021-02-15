An educational twist on snowshoeing

The City of Craig Parks and Recreation Department worked alongside Colorado Parks and Wildlife to create a family-friendly snow shoeing experience at Elkhead State Park Saturday for a group of eight people, marking the second Saturday event of the month.

The idea was originally thought of by Craig Parks and Recreation Manager Travis Sanford, who then reached out to CPW to try to make it happen. The snowshoeing event, which will take place every Saturday in February, took place along the Osprey Trail as snowshoers hiked to the Elkhead River Beach from the northeast access point.

Craig residents listen to the Park Ranger speak about the history of Elkhead State Park prior to the start of Saturday’s snowshoeing event. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



Prior to the start of the event, the group went to City Hall in order to go get sized for the snowshoes, which Sanford then brought in his city issued truck. As part of the educational experience, CPW Ranger Timothy Abt spoke to the group about the history of the park and brought it to a more kid-friendly level, speaking about the millions of years that the park has been around and how it was under water compared to the kids and their ages.

Abt also spoke about how the dam was built in the 1970s and how it helped the Moffat County community. Abt added that CPW has experienced record-breaking numbers of people to the parks over the summer and it has continued into the winter time.

To sign up for one of the final two snowshoeing events at Elkhead State Park, please contact Sanford at the Parks and Recreation Department at 970-826-2006, or via email at tsanford@ci.craig.co.us to reserve a spot in advance.

A young participant approaches the start of the Osprey Trailhead Saturday in his snowshoes. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



moneill@craigdailypress.com