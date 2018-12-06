American Medical Association urges all Americans eligible for insurance coverage to chose a plan by Dec. 15.

Though health insurance premiums are down, recent reports from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services indicate total enrollment in Affordable Care Act health care marketplaces is down by 300,000 people, compared to the same time in 2017 — an approximate 11-percent drop.

"As physicians, we know that people without insurance live sicker and die younger," said American Medical Association President Barbara L. McAneny, M.D. "The holiday season is a busy time for everyone, but by taking a few minutes before Dec. 15 and selecting a coverage plan for 2019, Americans can take a critical step to protect their physical and financial health in the year ahead."

The share of uninsured children in America rose from 4.7 percent in 2017 to 5 percent this year. The AMA urges all Americans to consider their options for health insurance and enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage beginning Jan. 1.