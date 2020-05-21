American Legion Post 62 reaches agreement with Moffat County Public Health to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

Flags blow in the wind during the Memorial Day ceremony at Craig Cemetery in 2017.

File

Following discussions with the Moffat County Public Health Department, American Legion Post 62 got the go-ahead late Thursday night to hold an in-person Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen soldiers.

In previous years the public could come out to take part in the Memorial Day ceremony, but due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be closed to the public this year.

“The agreement that American Legion Post 62 has with the County Health Department is that we will only have the honor guard on site, who will be masked and appropriately distanced,” said Post 62 Commander Michael Lausin. “The cemetery gates will be closed or otherwise blocked and guarded and that the ceremony will be as brief as possible. It is expected to last about 10 minutes.

“A lot of cemeteries across America have cancelled their ceremonies, so we are very fortunate that they have allowed us to perform these honors for our departed comrades,” Lausin added.

Post 62 is strongly discouraging anyone from showing up at the cemetery for the ceremony. American Legion Post 62 is asking everyone to please respect the terms of its agreement with the County Health Department.

For the safety of everyone, the ceremony will be streamed on the American Legion Post62 YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNWplQyFIWAel-SvlOqOVw.