American Legion Post 62 donates $6k to local non-profit organizations

American Legion Post 62 has been busy in the last few weeks writing checks to donate to local non-profit organizations.

Post 62 recently donated six $1,000 checks to Love INC of the Yampa Valley; St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Community Kitchen; Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado; CASA (Court Appointed Specialist Advocate); Craig Lions Club; and the Inter-Faith Food Bank.

American Legion members passed the resolution to donate the money to the six organizations at its August 20 meeting.

The money will be used for various things in each organization. Brian Baxter, a member of Post 62, said that each organization held a lot of significance with members of the American Legion, leading to the six being selected for the donations.

According to Baxter, the money will come from funds raised from the weekly Sunday night bingo event the Post puts on for residents of Moffat County.

“Being able to donate these funds justifies our existence,” Baxter said. “In addition to this, we help veterans, provide Meals on Wheels for a veteran, and our Commander [Ed Wilkinson] is the Veterans Service Officer. Through that, the Legion is able to help transport veterans to the hospital in Grand Junction.

“We are a charitable organization, and this is why we do things. We do the bingo so that we can donate to other organizations here in our community,” Baxter added.

In terms of the donations, Baxter cited the Craig Lions’ work when it comes to eyecare tests for children, while the funds for CASA and the Boys and Girls Club will be used to help assist children. Donated funds to the Food Bank and St. Michael’s Community Kitchen will allow both entities to continue to provide meals to those in need.

“These are all very worthy organizations, and we’re very proud to be able to help them out,” Baxter said.

