American Legion Haunted House starts scaring this week

Creepy decorations are plentiful in the American Legion Post 62 Haunted House.

Andy Bockelman

American Legion Post 62’s Haunted House returns this week, ready to terrify all comers.

“It’s bigger and full of frights for your delights, come and check us out,” stated a news release from the group.

The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. this week Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with performances at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way.

Shows continue at the same time Wednesday, Oct. 30 and from 5 to 10 p.m. Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

No-scare tours take place from 5 to 6 p.m.

The price is $10 per person, or $5 for kids under 10.