American Angus Association welcomes two new members from Yampa Valley
Two Yampa Valley residents — Chance Baker of Moffat County and Kimberly Gray of Hayden — are new members of the American Angus Association, which boasts having nearly 22,000 active adult and junior members, making it the largest beef breed association in the world.
According to the association, its computerized records include information about more than 19 million registered Angus, as the association records ancestral information and keeps production records on individual animals for its members.
By doing this, the association and its entities can help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
