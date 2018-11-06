Amendments Y, Z pass by 3-to-1 margin for Colorado redistricting

Amendments Y and Z, which propose to establish a new process for congressional and state legislative redistricting, have earned the overwhelming support of Colorado voters.

In early results, the amendments were passing by a three-to-one margin with 71 percent of statewide voters casting their ballots in favor of Y and Z, which had garnered wide bipartisan support.

Currently, state legislative districts are overseen by a commission that includes four legislative leaders, three people appointed by the governor and four people appointed by the chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court.

Amendments Y and Z would change that system to create a commission made up of four Republicans, four Democrats and four unaffiliated members, with half chosen by lottery and half chosen by a panel of retired judges.

The overarching goal of Amendments Y and Z, according to proponents, is to limit the role of partisan politics in the redistricting process by transferring the task to an independent commission and creating a stronger check and balance system.

Within Moffat County, both amendments saw slightly more in favor than not with 2,652 votes for Amendment Y (2,451 against) and 2,584 for Z (2,450 against).