Ambitious plan to reduce CO2 emissions still leaves Tri-State getting 23% of electricity from coal plants
The state’s second largest electric provider plans to spend $21 billion to add renewable sources and battery storage. Natural gas is in the mix.
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association – Colorado’s second largest electricity provider – has proposed a $21 billion plan to wean itself from a heavy reliance on coal-fired power and move to renewable energy.
The plan would reduce Tri-State’s carbon dioxide emissions by 80% from 2005 levels by 2030 – meeting a state greenhouse gas reduction goal for utilities.
The 20-year resource plan was filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission this week, drawing praise for moving toward renewables and criticism from environmental groups for its reduced, but continued, reliance on coal.
For even as Tri-State cuts its carbon emissions 80% in 2030, it still will get 23% of its power from coal-fired plants, according to the plan. About 59% of its electricity will come from renewable sources.
It was the first time Westminster-based Tri-State was required to submit a resource plan to the PUC. “We look forward to engaging with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and all parties in the regulatory approval process,” Tri-State CEO Duane Highley said in a statement.
