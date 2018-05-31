Amber DeLay: Revitalized Juniper Hot Springs provide relaxing getaway in Moffat County

To get to Juniper Hot Springs from Craig, follow U.S. Highway 40 west and watch for the green “Juniper Hot Springs” sign approximately two miles past Lay. Turn left onto Moffat County Road 53 and follow it across the river. Juniper Hot Springs is on the left.

Juniper Hot Springs has a long and rich history in our community. In the past 20 years, Juniper Hot Springs has gone through several major transitions. In 2007, a group of local residents purchased Juniper Hot Springs with the intention of restoring the springs to its previous status as a global hot springs destination. Due to the downturn of our local economy in 2008, Juniper Hot Springs has never had the resources to build back to this prior capacity.

During the past 10 years, Juniper has returned to its more natural form as an outdoor rustic hot spring. This spring, Juniper Hot Springs has received a breath of new energy and effort from two of the local owners, Roy and Yvonne McAnally, along with a group of volunteers who want to see the springs preserved for its natural beauty.

The group has launched an improvement project to revitalize Juniper Springs for local and regional enjoyment, recreation and health benefits. This spring, Juniper has had a new fence built around the pools, new tent pads in the campground, excavation for a larger lounge area around the natural mineral pools and several other improvements. To add some color to this remote, rustic hot springs, a group of local artists has painted a mural on the concrete foundation surrounding the small therapeutic pools.

The goal of the improvement project is to create an alternate option for campers, backpackers, hot springs aficionados and anyone else looking for a laid-back weekend getaway in Northwest Colorado.

So, what can you expect when you visit Juniper Hot Springs for the summer? There are six campsites in the campground next to the springs — available by reservation, if you'd like to secure a spot for the weekend getaway — which only cost a nightly fee of $10 per campsite. The pools are open daily and cost only $5 per person to soak. There is a community campfire in the campsite area, where campers can cook food and enjoy a campfire under the stars with friends.

The pools themselves have maintained a steady temperature of 101 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit in the warmest pools, down to the cooler lap pools at 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The warm, therapeutic pools provide relaxing soaking conditions, even when the weather is hot, and are surrounded by the mural painted by local artists. Future plans involves developing hiking trails, more defined fishing spots and boat ties next to the river.

Though Juniper is worlds different from what it once was, it is a perfect place for locals and visitors to enjoy a weekend away at a reasonable cost. Because of its location on the Yampa River and central to surrounding Bureau of Land Management land, it is a wonderful stop along the route for anyone who is out on an ATV, dirt bike, motorcycle, kayak, canoe, paddleboard or just out for a cruise.

Juniper Hot Springs will be having it's grand opening party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. There will be complimentary barbecue and beer donated by Yampa Valley Brewing Company. This grand opening party wouldn't be possible without the generous support of Steamboat Specialities, Severson Supply Company, Yampa Valley Brewing Company and CTAP.

Amber DeLay

Juniper Hot Springs

