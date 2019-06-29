Allie Ooop has beauty of a year as Best Hair Salon, Stylist, Nail Salon, Tanning

Allie Craig wields a hair dryer alongside a variety of nail polish and hair care products. Craig was voted Best Hair Stylist, while her business, Allie Ooop Studio, took Best Hair Salon, Best Nail Salon and Best Tanning.

With cartoon character Betty Boop greeting passersby from her window and her own outgoing personality sending clients out the door after a session, Allie Craig has made her mark on the cosmetology industry of Northwest Colorado.

Craig and her business, Allie Ooop Studio earned a string of Best of Moffat County honors, including Best Hair Stylist, Best Hair Salon, and Best Nail Salon.

“I can’t complain. I’m booked out for four to six weeks at a time,” she said.

While crafting lovely locks and masterful manicures are a service she’s provided for more than a decade, she also repeated from last year’s Best of Moffat County as the winner of Best Tanning, having purchased Under the Sun Tanning and its equipment in 2017.

“Tanning has been phenomenal. It’s really taken off,” she said.

That was also the same year Craig moved to her current location at 470 Washington St., following 10 years on Yampa Avenue and a short stint on Victory Way.

Once operating out of a shop that was 400 square feet and now boasting 3,200, the space has afforded her more room for the business that she has owned for 13 years.

“Having more parking has been nice, because the first two shops, that was always a problem,” she said.

Though her husband and daughter lend support whenever needed, and she has an employee aiding with tanning, much of the shop is run solo by Craig herself.

With six to eight appointments daily on average, oftentimes more, she is never bored, and the goal is one word.

“Satisfaction,” Craig said. “I want to make sure everyone gets what they asked for, and they’re happy with themselves.”

When she first set up shop, Craig noted she was prepared to do whatever it took to succeed and build a sizable customer base. Besides hair, nails and tanning, she’ll also offer waxing and piercing on request.

“I knew if I was going for it, I was doing all of it and giving it 100%,” she said.

Craig added that the fact that she’s moved twice and still kept her clientele is an indicator she’s been doing something right.

“There were days where I was sitting there waiting for hours upon hours waiting for customers, but that time of putting in the work and being available has paid off because they know I’m here.”

She noted that besides monetarily, the customers are the ones who make the endeavor worthwhile.

“The people that you get to know are amazing, and they are super-supportive, very understanding,” she said. “They’re all in all great people, and when you have that it makes your job run smooth. It’s all a trickle effect.”