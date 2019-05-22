Allen Hischke: Use recreational marijuana money for rec center funding

I just saw an article on the internet that stirred interest in me. The article told of Aurora, Colorado and their quest to build a rec center.

They finally were able to build their rec center, a 30+ million dollar facility. They were able to build it because they used recreational pot tax dollars to build it. No other avenue seemed available to them.

I am not opposed to a rec center. I am opposed to being forced to pay for someone else’s recreation. I pay for my own recreation, and ask no one to pay for it for me. I think everyone else should do the same.

Perhaps when the people of Moffat County are smart enough to accept this form of tax money, then they might have a chance to get the rec center they want.

I think the Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation should team up with Paul James and to get recreation pot passed in Moffat County, and write the law so the ordinance in such a way that the money goes to build a rec center. Then it will cost no person a dime of tax money.



Here is a link to the article: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/offbeat/aurora-opens-first-rec-center-in-40-years-funded-by-marijuana-tax-revenue/ar-AABC4xK