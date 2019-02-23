Alleged Glenwood Springs child traffickers appear in court

Two people charged with running a child prostitution ring in a Glenwood Springs hotel during the summer of 2017 appeared in court Thursday, along with a Gypsum man accused of paying for sex in the same incident.

Ninth District Judge Denise Lynch continued all three cases to April, and declined to reduce bond for one of the defendants.

A lawyer for Dasjuan Goode, 31, requested that Lynch hear bond arguments again since Goode represented himself the last time his bond was addressed in November.

Defense attorney Heidi Troxell said Goode had no failures to appear in Colorado courts, and said he had a place to live in Denver, reliable transportation to and from Garfield County, and a job in custodial services waiting for him.

Troxell also said Goode was anxious to be with his child, who is living with Goode’s mother. Goode has a paternity hearing scheduled for March in Jefferson County, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Graham Jackson disagreed with certain points, saying that Goode did fail to appear on a drug charge in 2009, and reminded the court of the seriousness of the current charges.

Recommended Stories For You

Jackson said the DA’s office has not been able to reach one of the two alleged minor victims in the case, and the other “is very opposed to bond reduction.”

“I think these bonds should remain as set before the court,” Jackson said.

Goode and his co-defendant, Damara Hester, 25, face double counts of trafficking minors for sex, soliciting for child prostitution, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Lynch said that as Goode was “facing very serious charges in this case, including trafficking for sexual servitude for minors,” he could pose a flight risk, and if released might pose a danger to the community due to prior weapons offenses.

His bond remained as set. Goode is also facing charges in Arapahoe and Adams counties, where he is being held. His bond in Garfield County remains at $100,000.

Elise Myer, public defender representing Hester, requested a bond hearing at the next court appearance in April.

Ron Braden, 53, also appeared in court Thursday. Braden is charged with paying to sexually exploit a prostituted minor.

Braden’s attorney Alaurice Tafoya-Modi said they are working with prosecutors on a possible resolution, but had not reached it yet.