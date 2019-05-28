Alleged coin thief caught by neighbors, Craig police

A Craig man is accused of giving a false name among other charges after an alleged coin heist from a resident’s safe.

According to arrest records, Christopher Lee Conner, 30, was arrested Sunday, May 26 on felony charges of attempt to influence a public servant, second-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of false reporting to authorities, second-degree criminal trespass, and theft.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Sgt. Tony Fandel obtained by the Craig Press Tuesday, police responded to 2000 block of Jeffcoat Drive after a caller reported an unknown male who was not a homeowner had walked from the back garage area of a home. Police responded to the home and accompanied the homeowner into the garage where the homeowner found his safe was open.

“I was told they lost the combination to the safe, so the door is always shut, but not locked,” the affidavit said. “When he looked inside the safe, he noticed there were four Golden Eagle Silver Dollars missing. He valued them at about $60.”

Police said they interviewed neighbors in the area who told them they saw Conner close the garage door and leave the residence moments before police arrived. Apparently, Conner was at a nearby home close enough for police to see.

“I looked to 2320 Crockett and saw a male matching that description outside the residence along with another male,” the affidavit said. “…I started to walk toward the residence and the unknown male walked to the backyard.”

Police said they got permission from the homeowner to search the backyard for the man, but later found him and stopped him as he walked down Crockett Drive. That’s when police said they interviewed Conner and he admitted to utilizing a path that was between the house and the garage in question.

“The male said he lived on the next street and was cutting through like the kids do,” the affidavit said.

When police asked Conner for his identification, “his answers became evasive, not wanting to give me any information in this area.”

Police said Conner refused to give his name at first, but eventually Conner told police his name was Mike Humphries and gave police a date of birth.

“I could hear the officers on the radio trying to run the male’s information through dispatch and they kept getting no information with the name and date of birth given,” police said in the affidavit.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper soon arrived with gear for running fingerprints through a criminal database to identify people.

“The male had refused this also and would not be fingerprinted,” the affidavit said.

It was then police placed Conner under arrest, mostly for identification purposes.

When they got to the Moffat County Jail, police discovered Conner’s real name and that he was wanted on at least three warrants — two from Moffat County and another from Garfield County.

Conner appeared before Judge Sandra Gardner’s Moffat County Court number two at 10 a.m Tuesday and was issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond. According to combined court staff, Conner had not posted bond and was still in the jail Tuesday.