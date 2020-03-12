All Colorado high school spring sports suspended due to COVID-19 concerns

The Colorado High School Activities Association has suspended all spring sports and activities until Monday, April 6, due to the concern of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release issued Thursday, March 12.

CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in the release the suspension, effective Friday, March 13, includes all practices and competitions, leaving the decision to practice or compete on Thursday in the hands of local school districts. CHSAA will monitor the situation in the coming weeks to determine when the season will resume, if at all.

“I think it was a collaborative decision made, and I think it’s probably in the best interest of our students and our schools,” said Hayden Athletic Director Bryan Richards. “I think CHSAA has worked quite a bit with a lot of the state agencies and made a conservative decision for our schools, which is important.”

Additionally, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association is canceling all sanctioned and scheduled events starting Monday, March 16, including the ski jumping and Nordic combined Rocky/Central Regional Championships that were slated to take place March 17 to 21 at Howelsen Hill.

According to the USSA website, participants of effected events will be contacted regarding refunds of entry fees.

The ongoing U14 Alpine regional championships will continue at Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill and conclude March 14. The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club will still host the Slash & Burn banked slalom at the resort March 13 and 14.

If sports do resume after April 6, the season will be cut down to about a month, making an already short, snowy spring season even shorter.

“I think it will definitely present some challenges,” Richards said. “I think some students will continue to be committed on their own.”

Hayden was scheduled to host a middle school wrestling tournament this weekend, but Richards said the middle school activities will mirror CHSAA and will be suspended until further notice.

This story may be updated.