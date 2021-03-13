All Coloradans will have access to coronavirus vaccine by mid-April, governor says

The needle with the vaccine enters into ER nurse Dave Higgins' arm at Memorial Regional Health. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that Colorado will move into its next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution on March 19 — two days ahead of schedule — and that he expects the general public will have access to inoculations by mid-April.

The next phase, Phase 1b.4, includes anyone 50 and older, restaurant workers and many essential workers, like student-facing higher education employees, front-line journalists and manufacturing workers. There are an estimated 2.5 million people in the group.

Polis made the announcement at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver.

The news comes a day after President Joe Biden said Thursday night that all Americans will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. Polis said he believes the state will be able to beat that goal.

“We expect to have a firmer date in the next week or two,” the governor said of the exact date in April when the general public will have access to the vaccine.

