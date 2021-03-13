All Coloradans will have access to coronavirus vaccine by mid-April, governor says
The next vaccine distribution phase, Phase 1b.4, will begin on March 19 includes anyone 50 and up, restaurant workers and many other essential workers
Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that Colorado will move into its next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution on March 19 — two days ahead of schedule — and that he expects the general public will have access to inoculations by mid-April.
The next phase, Phase 1b.4, includes anyone 50 and older, restaurant workers and many essential workers, like student-facing higher education employees, front-line journalists and manufacturing workers. There are an estimated 2.5 million people in the group.
Polis made the announcement at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver.
The news comes a day after President Joe Biden said Thursday night that all Americans will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. Polis said he believes the state will be able to beat that goal.
“We expect to have a firmer date in the next week or two,” the governor said of the exact date in April when the general public will have access to the vaccine.
