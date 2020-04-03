All Coloradans asked to wear cloth-based face coverings when they leave home

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to the media during a press conference Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Photo by Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post



Gov. Jared Polis on Friday asked that all Coloradans begin wearing masks when they leave home in order to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.

Polis said at a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center that people should wash their masks after every trip out of their homes. He said people should use cloth-based, non-medical masks.

He encouraged people to make them out of items in their homes.

“This is really going to be, for the foreseeable future, an important part of our culture in Colorado,” he said, putting on a mask of his own. “Get out those old t-shirts. Get it out of the bottom of your drawer.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.