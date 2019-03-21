All ages welcome to audition for Craig Concert Association talent show

Whether it’s singing, dancing, playing an instrument or any other method of performance, bring your skills to the stage next weekend.

Craig Concert Association hosts auditions for its community talent show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30 at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane.

The show, which takes place at 7 p.m. April 6 at MCHS, is open to all types of acts within Craig and Moffat County.

Performers are asked to keep the content family-friendly and within three to five minutes in length. Auditions will be given first-come, first-served consideration.

Anyone who wants to be in the show but is unable the day of auditions can submit a tape or CD of their act prior to March 30.

For more information, call organizer Jim Simpson at 970-824-4138 or 970-326-3165.