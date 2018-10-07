Alice Pleasant Park in Craig might have additional name attached

CRAIG – What’s in a name? Not enough, according to at least one Craig resident.

In late August, the Craig City Council held discussions on possibly adding Julia Carpenter’s name to Alice Pleasant Park, located on Yampa Avenue in downtown Craig, after resident Ida Gordon suggested the idea.

Gordon is proposing the park be renamed to Carpenter-Pleasant Park in honor of her aunt, Julia Carpenter, who was a longtime business owner who operated in downtown Craig until she was 104 years old. The council subsequently invited Gordon to go through the process of renaming the park.

So, what is that process?

According to Craig Parks and Recreation Department’s policy criteria for naming a field or park, an application needs to be submitted to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board describing, in detail, why it should be named or renamed and providing documentation in support of the proposal. Any petitions and letters of support will be taken under consideration, however, City Council has final say in the naming of parks and recreational facilities within the city.

Once a proposal has been made, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will hear public input, both for and against, for 45 days before making a recommendation to City Council. The advisory board’s recommendation is based on a board vote. If the issue is to assign a name to a park, a majority vote is needed. If it is for a name change — as in this case, the vote must pass by a two-thirds majority.

Recommended Stories For You

The advisory board takes the following into consideration when reviewing proposals on naming a park:

• The person to be honored should be of fine moral character.

• The person to be honored must have demonstrated leadership qualities.

• The nature of the person’s contributions compliments or supports the mission of the Parks and Recreation Department.

• The person to be honored has distinguishing characteristics.

• The person to be honored has made substantial contributions to the community, ranging from volunteer work to monetary donations.

• The person to be honored has taken actions that benefit the public.

The city of Craig will accept public input on the proposed name change through Monday, Oct 22, and a final decision will be made later this month.

History of naming the park

Patty May, a relative of Alice Pleasant, met with the Parks and Recreation Board in September 1998 to propose the park in downtown Craig be named “Alice Pleasant Memorial Park.” She told the board Pleasant moved to Craig in 1934 and helped to get tennis courts and three different golf courses opened in the city. She served as head of the local Red Cross organization in 1956 and contributed to helping save the Yampa Building. She was also a charter member of the Moffat County Arts and Humanities Council and worked throughout her life to make Craig a better place for children, May said.

The board unanimously agreed the park should be named after Pleasant but didn’t know the proper protocols at the time. A board member suggested May start a petition and gather public support to present to the the Craig City Council, according to the Parks and Recreation Board minutes.

In a December 1998, council meeting, council members voted unanimously to to name the park Alice Pleasant Park to honor “one of Craig’s citizens who contributed much to make Craig a wonderful place to live.”

The argument to add Carpenter

Gordon has stressed she doesn’t want to have the park’s name changed completely, only to add to it. She said she would like it to be called Carpenter-Pleasant Park, with Carpenter first, in accordance with alphabetical order.

Carpenter was Gordon’s aunt, and Gordon said the park is in the same location Carpenter ran a business for about 70 years. Following a fire, the property was demolished and towed away at the family’s expense, and the city has been using the land since. She added the family decided not to charge the city to use the land.

Many downtown businesses got started with very low-interest loans from Carpenter, Gordon added, arguing Carpenter should be honored for having been such an important figure in the city’s business community. Some residents have stated their agreement with her.

A Pleasant response

Pete Pleasant, Alice Pleasant’s son, said he hopes the proper process is being taken and all possible criteria are met. When asked if he had any thoughts or comments regarding the addition of Carpenter’s name to the park, he responded that he’ll be at the city council meeting later this month and if he has something to say, he’ll say it there.